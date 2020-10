Heavy rain, along with lighting and occasional thunder, moved through the Quad-Cities early Thursday morning. Occasionally, as in this photo on Gaines Street in Davenport taken shortly after 1:30 a.m., the lightning was extremely bright.

According to the National Weather Service, .72 inches of rain were measured in Moline and .39 inches in Davenport between 12 and 2 a.m.

There may be some fog Thursday morning. The high Thursday is expected to be about 74.