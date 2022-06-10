Early morning showers and continued rain in the afternoon has forced the cancellation of tonight’s racing at Davenport Speedway.

The next scheduled race at Davenport Speedway is the DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Thursday, June 16. The Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models and the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds will also be racing that night. There will be no races at Davenport on Friday, June 17.

Grandstand tickets for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals race are $25 for adults, children ages 5-12 are $5 and ages four and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for adults and $20 for kids. The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., the grandstand opens at 5 p.m. and hot laps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

Weekly racing action returns to Davenport Speedway on Friday, June 24. The Sprint Invaders will also be on track that evening.

The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust Street in Davenport.