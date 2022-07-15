Morning showers and wet track conditions has forced cancellation of Friday’s racing program at Davenport Speedway.

The next scheduled event at Davenport Speedway is the weekly racing program, on Friday, July 22. All five weekly classes will be in action.

Following next Friday’s races is a visit by the MARS DIRTcar Series on Tuesday, July 26. The Davenport MARS race in 2021 was judged as Race of the Year by dirtondirt.com.

More information can be found at the K Promotions – Davenport Speedway Facebook page or here.