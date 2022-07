FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Galesburg had some flash flooding Friday as a storm dropped heavy rain in Knox County. That warning has expired as waters are receding. Parts of Knox County received up to 3 inches of rain.

The rain was lighter in the Quad Cities.

And as of Friday night, we’re finally clearing out!

The weekend looks good with a lot of sunshine…enjoy!