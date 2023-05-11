The 12-year-old QC Craft Beer Week — which was launched by MUGZ, the local home brewing club — this year is May 13-20, 2023. It’s a partnership among Visit Quad Cities’ QC Ale Trail, MUGZ, and local breweries as they highlight the culture of craft brewing in the region.

Today, the QC is home to more than 15 breweries producing craft beers and this year’s event falls during the fourth anniversary of the QC Ale Trail—a year-round, self-guided, gamified tour of the local craft beer scene. Hundreds of craft beer lovers from 25 states have already blazed the trail. Find out more at its website HERE.

QC Craft Beer Week will run May 13-20, 2023.

QC Craft Beer Week opens on Saturday, May 13, with the Quad Cities Beer Battle on the Belle. Now in its second year, attendees cruise on the Celebration Belle riverboat from 12-3 p.m. while enjoying samples of craft beer from a dozen different regional brewers. Tickets include pizza, a custom sample glass, and voting to select the best brew. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Celebration Belle site HERE.

Ten MUGZ homebrewers have worked with QC Ale Trail breweries on specialty, small-batch collaboration beers, according to a Thursday Visit Quad Cities release. These crafted beers will all be on tap on Friday, May 19, at Endless Brews, 310 N. Main Street, in downtown Davenport.

To close out the week, there are two events on Saturday, May 20. Local and regional breweries will have samples of their beer in the shops of LeClaire during Shops with Hops. Purchase a $25 ticket in advance at www.shopswithhops.com and pick up your souvenir tasting glass at Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire.

Endless Brews is at 310 N. Main St., Davenport.

Beginning at 3 p.m., you can sip, sample and shop until the after-party at Green Tree Brewery from 6-7 p.m., with raffle prizes with proceeds going to Getting Heroes Home.

Go topless May 20

The Spring 2023 QC Topless Brewery Cruise for Charity also takes place on Saturday, May 20, with stops at five local breweries. Its enticing name comes from the fact that all vehicles that are open-air are encouraged to participate.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. It starts and ends at the Front Street Brewery Taproom, located at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Registration is day-of from 10-10:45 a.m. $25 per vehicle (four wheels or more) or $15 per cycle (less than four wheels).

The ride returns to Front Street at 5:45 p.m. for the after-party. For more information, visit Front Street’s website HERE.

“Visit Quad Cities always looks forward to QC Craft Beer Week,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in Thursday’s release. “Craft beer is part of the cultural fabric of the Quad Cities and this week is a great chance to get connected to our QC Ale Trail and experience the unbelievable product that is produced by our microbreweries.

“Craft beer brings residents and visitors together, is important for tourism, and helps frame the authentic story of the QC,” he added. “We hope that you will join us in raising a pint and celebrating the people behind this industry which is vital to our regional destination.”

Davenport’s Front Street Brewery makes Baroness Red Ale.

During QC Craft Beer Week, organizers encourage you to visit and support our breweries in the area. For more information about QC Craft Beer Week, visit the QC Ale Trail site HERE.

You can also follow the QC Ale Trail Facebook group to get updates about specials, tappings, or events from breweries.

If you visit four breweries, you can earn a free engraved bottle opener; visit all the breweries to earn a commemorative QC Ale Trail pint glass. Check in at participating breweries using a QC Ale Trail mobile or paper passport to earn the commemorative QC Ale Trail items.