The popular fundraiser “Wine at the Warehouse” for St. Ambrose University will return Saturday, March 4, 2023 to Dimitri Wine & Spirits, 1735 W 3rd Street, Davenport.

At the event (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.), owner Dimitri Papageorgiou and his staff will offer a sampling of their favorite wines while you enjoy delicacies from several Quad Cities restaurants. All proceeds from this casual tasting will benefit St. Ambrose University students through scholarship funds.

Get discounted tickets to the fundraiser if you order by March 3.

General admission tickets cost $40 per person if purchased online HERE before March 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. Tickets at the door will be $50 per person. A special thank you goes out to Dimitri and Kathy Papageorgiou (SAU class of ’94) for hosting this event, according to an Ambrose release.

Additional 2023 Wine at the Warehouse sponsors include Antonella’s II, Happy Joe’s Pizza, Flaherty’s Irish Candy, Waterfront Deli and Village Corner Deli.

The St. Ambrose Wine Festival has raised $1.7 million for Ambrose students in its 21-year history.

The St. Ambrose Wine Festival will continue April 15 with the well-known Preview Dinner at the Rogalski Center and another wine tasting on campus May 20. Through the generous support of the community, alumni, and donors, the Wine Festival has raised $1.7 million in its 21-year history. “Those dollars support driven, dedicated, and creative students as they chart their own path,” according to the event website.

