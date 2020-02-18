Raising awareness of teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time for teens and those who support them join together for a national effort to raise awareness to teen dating violence.

Ali Brokaw from Family Resources stopped by the studio to talk about the issue of teen dating violence and what parents can do to spot warning signs.

Local 4 will be airing the Mickle Communications documentary “When the Killer Comes Clean” highlighting an instance of teen dating violence on Thursday, February 27 at 6:30pm.