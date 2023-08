Today’s the day to enjoy some chicken fingers and help relief efforts on Maui!

According to a post on their Facebook page, all Raising Cane’s restaurants will be donating 15% of profits Thursday, August 17, to support Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, in support of relief efforts. The Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers’ 78-unit housing center was completely destroyed by Maui’s wildfires.

To find the Raising Cane’s nearest you to participate, click here.