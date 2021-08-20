Raising money for Special Olympics in Silvis Local News by: Bryan Bobb Posted: Aug 20, 2021 / 11:11 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 20, 2021 / 11:11 AM CDT The Silvis Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies are taking donations at Dunkin’ Donuts in Silvis for Special Olympics. Any donation gets a coupon for a free donut. The Silvis Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputies are taking donations @dunkindonuts in Silvis for Special Olympics. Any donation gets a coupon for a free donut. pic.twitter.com/NWOWyg9AUF— Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 20, 2021 (Photos by Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)