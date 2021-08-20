Raising money for Special Olympics in Silvis

The Silvis Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies are taking donations at Dunkin’ Donuts in Silvis for Special Olympics.

Any donation gets a coupon for a free donut.

