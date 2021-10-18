Rally for Freedom to be held in Andalusia Oct. 23

Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Illinois governor, will speak at the Rally for Freedom in Andalusia on Saturday, Oct. 23.

A Rally for Freedom will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Andalusia Community Center, 302 – 2nd Street West, Andalusia, Ill.

The rally is a grassroots effort to educate people on such topics as home schooling, medical mandates, how to fill out religious exemptions, mask safety, Convention of States, 2nd Amendment, and the Illinois First Audit, according to a Monday release.

This event will promote freedom, liberty, equality, opportunity, and limited government by providing information to people that understand and value “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Speakers and special guests include the Vietnam Veterans #299, Iowa Mama Bears, Destiny Maynard, Pat Miletich, Gary Rabine (a Schaumburg businessman and Republican candidate for Illinois Governor), Iowa Patriot Guard Riders, and Jack Carey — who will sing the National Anthem.

The purpose of this grassroots effort is to educate individuals and provide them information to make their own decisions regarding medical issues and the education of their children, the release said. Hosted by the newly-formed Illinois Freedom Alliance, guests will learn what they can do to effect change in local and national government policies.

The Illinois Freedom Alliance is aimed to offer freedom from “government overreach and medical tyranny,” and speakers at the Rally for Freedom will provide information, facts and actions people can take now to preserve freedom and liberty. For more information on Gary Rabine’s candidacy, visit his website.