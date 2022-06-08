The long-running saga of the old Rock Island County Courthouse continues, as concerned citizens seeking its preservation will hold a rally there Saturday June 11, at 11 a.m. until about 12:30 p.m.

The Rock Island County Board plans to demolish the vacant 1897 historic structure in downtown Rock Island. People interested in the Saturday rally will assemble at the corner of 17th Street and 3rd Avenue outside the City Parking Garage at 11 a.m.

The original Rock Island County Courthouse opened in 1897.

Rally-goers will walk together two blocks west along 3rd Avenue to the fence-enclosed grounds surrounding the boarded-up Historic Courthouse. They will gather mid-block across the street on 3rd Avenue, just past 15th Street.

Speakers are planned, including Barb Esp of Milan, who wrote the attached letter. Rally-goers who would like to give brief statements will be encouraged to come up to the open mic. There will also be a birthday celebration as 2022 is the 125th anniversary of the historic courthouse.

Following the event, there will be a post-rally gathering at Steve’s Old Time Tap, at 223 17th St. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Esp wrote the following about the old courthouse, which was vacated in January 2019, and asbestos was removed by a certified contractor.

The nearly 54,000-square-foot building was constructed of world-class Bedford limestone from southern Indiana. The grand opening of the Beaux Arts style courthouse was in 1897. Notable features include Tennessee marble wainscotting, large interior spaces with natural light and 12-foot or higher ceilings, large windows, maple hardwood floors (presently covered with linoleum tile and carpeting), Italianate tile floors and a four-story central rotunda with a grand stairway featuring ornamental ironwork. Exterior walls are 18” to 30” thick.

An interior view of the old Rock Island County Courthouse.

Past County Board member statements that the building is in too-rough condition and not worthy of restoration are untrue, Esp wrote.

Also, a film crew led by volunteers wanting to save the building, walked all four floors of the building and the basement and roof in March 2021. They found abandoned office furnishings, some mold and areas of broken plaster — largely as a result of workers opening interior walls to remove the asbestos-wrapped piping two years earlier. She said that the building was structurally sound.

A massive demolition crane was moved to the site in January 2019. In March 2019, Judge Walter Braud of the 14th Circuit Court ruled that the courthouse be taken down immediately. Immediately after that ruling. Landmarks Illinois filed an injunction with the 14th Circuit Court — stating that the courthouse could not be immediately demolished and that the county needed to follow the State Historic Preservation Act.

After the 14th District Court then recused itself, in August 2020, the State Appellate Court in Ottawa then ruled that the county was indeed subject to the provisions of the State Historic Preservation Act.



Following that court ruling, negotiations were conducted between attorneys for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the county.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) reached between the IDNR and county attorneys, in September 2021, required only that the county conduct a recordation of the building prior to its demolition, Esp wrote. This work is currently being prepared by a consultant specialized in cultural resource studies of historic properties.



Preservationists argue that:

Public input during the county’s handling of the entire process — that has spanned over five years — has been lacking and or barred. Public comments allowed at County Board meetings have been limited to three minutes each. Requests to the County Board by preservationists for time to give presentations on why the building should be preserved have been denied. Objections by County Board members to reusing the historic courthouse have been changing and not supported by facts. The County Board has failed to seriously evaluate options to reuse the historic courthouse for public or private use. The year-long MOA negotiations were conducted in closed meetings without public witnesses and public input. Maintenance and upgrades to the building were inadequate for nearly 30 years. In the immediate years leading up to 2019, they went unspent altogether. Requests by Circuit Court judges, in years prior to 2016, to make physical space improvements to the Courthouse were ignored by the County Board. Ignoring earlier voter referendums saying NO, in 2017-2019, the County Board built a new courthouse directly behind the historic courthouse and then began plans to demolish the old building without seeking voter approval. The referendums which would have allowed the County Board to build a new courthouse DID NOT provide any authority to demolish the original building. That was never agreed upon nor allowed under the referendum as it was written. The County Board has gone beyond their legal authority in attempting to do so.



The goal of rally organizers and preservationists is to stop the Rock Island County Board’s decision to destroy the courthouse until a voter referendum has occurred, which gives them permission to do so.

For more information, visit the historic courthouse website.