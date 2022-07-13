The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that, weather permitting, the ramp from westbound U.S. 6 to westbound Interstate 280 in Moline will close on Thursday, July 14, for slope wall repair.

A detour will direct traffic to use I-74 west to the John Deere Road (Illinois 5) interchange and use the ramps to enter eastbound I-74 to reach westbound I-280.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.