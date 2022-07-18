BY ROB HINCKLEY for Local 4 News

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (July 17) – The bottom groove worked just fine for Chase Randall.

He took to the lower shelf of East Moline Speedway, moved by Tyler Lee and went on to win the 25-lap Sprint Invaders feature Sunday evening.

“I really looked at the top to pass,” Lee said. “But we made it work and that was a win.”

Colton Fisher, who won his heat and the dash, battled the first lap with Lee for the point. Fisher lost control in turn four and nearly flipped, bringing out a red flag.

Lee led the next two circuits before Randall went by on the high groove. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa rookie regained the top spot on lap eight. The two ran nose to tail until Randall slid back by on lap 15 and cruised from there. It was the Texas driver’s third SI win of 2022.

“This was a great race. We want to run Knoxville (Raceway in Iowa) fulltime. Running Sprint Invaders is great to prepare.”

Former SI champ Paul Nienhiser started dead last and maneuvered up to the top five in the first eight circuits. He moved by Lee late to take the runner up spot. Bret Triplett and Jamie Ball rounded out the top five.

Travis Denning shot from the high groove to the low early, moved to the lead after starting sixth and won the J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modified 20-lap feature. Brandon Durbin started in the last row and wound up second ahead of B.J. Jackson, Mitch Morris and Mike Zemo.

Jesse Owen returned to the Dynamic Power Street Stock winners circle. He beat a hard charging Rob Nylin, Joe Bonney, Alex Pappas and Peter Odell in the 15 lapper.

Logan Gustaf topped a record-tying Rudy’s Tacos IMCA Hobby Stock field for his first career 12-lap victory. First time visitor Luke Phillips tried to catch Gustaf in traffic, but settled for second. Randy Lamar, Brandon Schneider and Donnie Cole followed.

Dustin Forbes scooted from his ninth starting slot to take his second Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compact 12-lap finale, even breaking an axle on the final turn of the race. Cyle Hawkins did not have as good of luck getting through traffic, but secured the runner up slot late ahead of Nolan Morrow, Michael Lundeen and Jason Rhoads.

A total of 64 cars were in the pits and the final checkered flag fell about 9:15 p.m.

The 2022 season continues this Tuesday July 20 with the Rock Island County Fair Championship races featuring the Tribute to Ron Gustaf for Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Models. Plus, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Mod Lites, Sport Compacts, Nostalgia Stock Car Racing Club and Kids Mods will be in action.

For more information, log on to the East Moline Speedway Facebook page or call 563-343-8250.

Following are the UNOFFICIAL RESULTS of stock car racing Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway, East Moline, Ill., listed with finishing position, car number, driver and starting position.

Sprint Invaders

Feature (25 laps) – 1. 9R-Chase Randall[4]; 2. 50-Paul Nienhiser[17]; 3. 7-Tyler Lee[1]; 4. 99-Bret Tripplett[7]; 5. 35-Jamie Ball[3]; 6. 51J-Ryan Jamison[11]; 7. 28-Luke Verardi[10]; 8. 4X-Chase Richards[8]; 9. 81-Tanner Gebhardt[13]; 10. 31-McCain Richards[15]; 11. 2A-Austin Archdale[16]; 12. 21-Devin Wignall[12]; 13. 78-JJ Hickle[9]; 14. 357-Ryan Edwards[14]; 15. 11T-Dugan Thye[5]; 16. 40C-Cody Wehrle[6]; 17. 11-Colton Fisher[2]; DNS – 50G-Brandon Wimmer

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Fisher 2. Ball 3. Lee 4. Wignall

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Thye 2. Wehrle 3. Richards 4. Verardi

3rd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Randall 2. Triplett 3. Hickle 4. Jamison

Dash (6 laps) – 1. Fisher 2. Ball 3. Randall 4. Thye

J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modifieds

Feature (20 laps) – 1. 56D-Travis Denning[6]; 2. 15D-Brandon Durbin[11]; 3. 56B-BJ Jackson[8]; 4. 70-Mitch Morris[7]; 5. 85-Mike Zemo Jr[4]; 6. 19C-Alex VerVynck[2]; 7. 3C-Richard Vela[12]; 8. G1-Mike Garland[5]; 9. 313-Doug Lenth[1]; 10. 9G-Anthony Guss[3]; 11. 11-Ray Cox Jr[9]; DNS – 1-Eric Barnes

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Denning 2. Lenth 3. Jackson 4. Guss

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Morris 2. VerVynck 3. Barnes 4. Cox

Dynamic Power Street Stocks

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 2. 1-Rob Nylin[8]; 3. 70-Joe Bonney[9]; 4. 3P-Alex Pappas[11]; 5. 37-Peter Odell[5]; 6. R00-Veronica Anderson[2]; 7. 36-Ben Odell[4]; 8. 1A-Kyle Anderson[3]; 9. 83-Jim Rutsaert[1]; 10. IB25-Shane Richardson[10]; 11. 66W-Jeff Walker[6]; 12. 8H-Kyler Hickenbottom[12]

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Owen 2. Anderson 3. Bonbney 4. Walker

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Nylin 2. P. Odell 3. B. Odell 4. Anderson

Rudy’s Tacos IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 86-Logan Gustaf[7]; 2. 33-Luke Phillips[9]; 3. 4R-Randy Lamar[8]; 4. 92-Brandon Schneider[6]; 5. 15-Donnie Cole[4]; 6. 79-Michale Putt[5]; 7. 2-Nathan Smith[10]; 8. 37-Virgil Paul Jr[2]; 9. 52-Billy Stanford[1]; DNS – 513-Josh Lane

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Lamar 2. Schneider 3. Cole 4. Paul

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. Gustaf 2. Phillips 3. Lane 4. Putt

Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compacts

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 815-Dustin Forbes[9]; 2. 28-Cyle Hawkins[10]; 3. 25M-Nolan Morrow[6]; 4. 27-Michael Lundeen[4]; 5. 514-Jason Rhoads[1]; 6. 4D-Dustin Porter[2]; 7. 75M-Gary Schlieper[3]; 8. F68-Brenda Forbes[8]; 9. 513-Chris Kissell[11]; 10. 14-Drew Wise[5]; DNS – 58T-Michael Snyder; 29-Roy Schmidt

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. D. Forbes 2. Wise 3. Schlieper 4.; Rhoads

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. Morrow 2. Hawkins 3. Porter 4. Lundeen