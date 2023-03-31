The Final Four is not just an NCAA basketball thing this weekend.

The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium in Rapids City is the only Quad Cities bar ever to make it to the final four in the competition to be recognized as the top dive bar in the United States.

The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium is at 1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City.

The format follows the NCAA brackets, starting with 128 bars nominated by their patrons and peers. Voting began in head-to-head competitions on Facebook on March 18. The top four vote-getters (in addition to The Edge) include Willy’s Still in Hurley, Wis.; Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock, Mich., and Buzz Stop in Winnebago, Minn., according to the Dive Bar Road Trip contest.

Dive Bar Road Trip is a fun competition that provides local and small businesses with a chance to gain recognition for their establishment and community, according to a Friday news release. They are using Facebook as the platform to operate and determine winners in the bracket-style competition.

Bars must beat their competition in every matchup, and The Edge (owned by Lynn and Donnie Hunt) is the only QC bar to ever make it this far in the national contest (Belly Up in Orion was the only other in the region to start in the 128 bars nationwide; Gabe’s in Iowa City also made the list).

The Edge co-owner Donnie Hunt promotes the nationwide contest.

There has never been a QC bar included in this fun promotion from Dive Bar Road Trip since they began “March Dive-Ness” in 2019, according to The Edge.

The Rapids City bar, 1802 2nd Ave. (along Illinois 84), earned 1,200 votes to earn its position in the final four. It’s competing directly against the Minnesota bar, which also entered the final four at 1,200 votes.

Voting begins on Facebook on Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. and runs for 24 hours. The remaining two bars after Saturday’s vote will compete to be top dive bar in the U.S. on Monday, April 3 and voting will end simultaneously at the buzzer of the Men’s NCAA Championship game Monday night.

Here’s how you can vote for The Edge:

Go to Dive Bar Road Trip Facebook page or The Edge Facebook page between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Look for the post with side-by-side icon images for The Edge Eatery and The Buzz Stop.

Click on The Edge icon image first, and click “like,”

Repeat on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. if The Edge advances!

For more information, visit the Dive Bar Road Trip website HERE.