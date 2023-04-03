While the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team lost in their NCAA championship game Sunday, a Quad Cities bar is in the title game of their own today.

The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium in Rapids City is in the Dive Bar Road Trip final round on Monday, April 3rd, in a competition to earn the title of #1 Dive Bar in the U.S. The competition uses Facebook as the voting platform and follows the format of the NCAA Men’s Tournament. The Edge (1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City) has been competing with a starting field of 128 bars since March 18th.

The Edge is off Illinois 84 in Rapids City.

With 2,700 votes in the last 24-hour round, The Edge has secured a spot in the Dive Bar Road Trip Championship match-up today against Farmers Home Tavern in Hemlock, Mich. Voting for the Championship Game began Monday at 9 a.m. and will conclude at the buzzer of the San Diego State vs. UConn men’s championship game tonight.

Dive Bar Road Trip is a fun competition that provides local and small businesses with a chance to gain recognition for their establishment and community.

Here is how you can help take The Edge over the edge to earn the nation’s top Dive Bar prize: