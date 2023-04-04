The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium in Rapids City is the nation’s 2023 Dive Bar of the Year.

By Monday night at the end of the NCAA men’s basketball championship, the Quad Cities bar earned the most votes in its own championship round, 7,005 to 6,655, beating out the Farmer’s Home Tavern in Hemlock, Mich.

The competition used Facebook as the voting platform and follows the format of the NCAA Men’s Tournament. The Edge (1802 2nd Ave., Rapids City) has been competing with a starting field of 128 bars since March 18th.

The Edge is off Illinois 84 in Rapids City.

Village President Harold Mire, Jr. and the Board of Trustees of Rapids City on Tuesday congratulated The Edge and their owners, Lynn and Donnie Hunt, for winning the nationwide Dive Bar Road Trip contest.

“We are very proud of you and the many people who took an active role in this success, especially, the voters, the goat, the horse, the eggplant and others,” the Village of Rapids City posted on Facebook.

“This accomplishment deserves even more recognition however,” Mire wrote. “This morning I have been in contact with a state legislator and requested a formal resolution acknowledging the accomplishments of The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium and its supporters when they return to session in a couple weeks. Such unity amongst a community must and should be celebrated.”

“A big thanks to everyone single person that stuck it out with us!” the bar posted on Facebook, offering a cheeseburger and chips for $5 and $3.25 appetizers today.