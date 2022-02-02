The Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply issued a precautionary boil order.

The boil order affects residents living on Eagle Pointe Pass and Eagle Pointe Circle, and water services have been disabled to those areas. Customers in the affected areas are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or cooking by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least five minutes.

(Google Maps)

Once services are restored, the water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and general gastrointestinal distress. Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples demonstrate when the water is safe for domestic consumption.

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City Staff at (309) 496 – 2321.