The Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply has issued a precautionary boil order for residents living between 17th and 12th Streets from the 200 block to 500 block. Water services have currently been disabled to affected residents. Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples show that the water is safe to drink.

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City Staff at (309) 496 – 2321. For information on what to do during a boil order, click here.