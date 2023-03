The Village of Rapids City has lifted the boil order they issued on March 27th affecting residents living between 17th and 12th Streets from the 200 block to 500 block, according to a press release from the village. Water supply personnel have completed repairs and necessary flushing and purification verification steps have been completed and verified from a certified laboratory.

Residents may resume using water as usual.

Call the Village of Rapids City at (309) 496 – 2321 with any questions.