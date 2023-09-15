Three days after issuing a precautionary boil order, the Village of Rapids City on Friday afternoon lifted the boil order affecting water users.
The Sept. 12 action had affected properties on the north side of Route 84, as well as:
- South side of Route 84 from property addresses of 1202 – 1626 & 1718 – 2102
- 3rd Avenue property address of 1201 – 1416
- 4th Avenue property address of 1203 – 1319
- The west side of 12th Street property addresses 215 – 321
- Both sides of 13th Street from property addresses 227 – 338
- Both sides of 14th Street from property addresses 226 – 419
- Both sides of 15th Street from property addresses 303 – 511
- Both sides of 18th Street from property addresses 409 – 535
- All properties on 19th Street.
Water supply personnel have completed repairs, necessary flushing and purification verification steps have been completed and verified from a certified laboratory.