Three days after issuing a precautionary boil order, the Village of Rapids City on Friday afternoon lifted the boil order affecting water users.

The Sept. 12 action had affected properties on the north side of Route 84, as well as:

South side of Route 84 from property addresses of 1202 – 1626 & 1718 – 2102

3 rd Avenue property address of 1201 – 1416

Avenue property address of 1201 – 1416 4 th Avenue property address of 1203 – 1319

Avenue property address of 1203 – 1319 The west side of 12 th Street property addresses 215 – 321

Street property addresses 215 – 321 Both sides of 13 th Street from property addresses 227 – 338

Street from property addresses 227 – 338 Both sides of 14 th Street from property addresses 226 – 419

Street from property addresses 226 – 419 Both sides of 15 th Street from property addresses 303 – 511

Street from property addresses 303 – 511 Both sides of 18 th Street from property addresses 409 – 535

Street from property addresses 409 – 535 All properties on 19th Street.

Water supply personnel have completed repairs, necessary flushing and purification verification steps have been completed and verified from a certified laboratory.