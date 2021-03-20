Rapids City Mayor and restaurant owner believe in Bison Bridge vision

Local business owners and leaders are weighing in on what a wildlife and tourist attraction on the I-80 bridge would bring to the area.

Thursday night, the founder of Living Lands and Waters unveiled hopes of repurposing the bridge once it gets replaced in several years.

The Bison Bridge would have a wildlife crossing and pedestrian parkway over the Mississippi river.

The Rapids City Mayor says, simply demolishing the bridge could cost 30-to-40 million dollars, so the project would save money and help the local economy.

Meanwhile, the owners of The Edge Eatery and Drinkatorium in Rapids City tell us, it would boost business in the area.

If you’d like to learn more information and put down your signature to show initial interest, visit the website here: https://bisonbridge.org/