Residents of Rapids City are being asked to conserve water as much as possible until further notice.

According to an email from Missy Housenga, Village Clerk, the village’s Public Water District found a water main break. They are trying to isolate the break at this time, but the water level is the water tower is getting low and the pumps are having trouble maintaining the water levels in the tower.

For more information, visit Rapids City’s Facebook page.