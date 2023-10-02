The Village of Rapids City will be experiencing water service repairs and shut down of water services, followed by a boil order.

According to a news release, a water valve is malfunctioning and will need to be replaced. Water service repairs and shut down of water services are scheduled for Monday, October 2. The repair will affect water users in the following locations:

All properties located north side of Route 84

South side of Route 84 from property addresses of 1202 – 1626

3rd Ave. property address of 1201 – 1416

4th Ave. property address of 1203 – 1319

Both sides of 13th St. from property addresses 227 – 338

Both sides of 14th St. from property addresses 226 – 419

Both sides of 15th St. from property addresses 303 – 511

Once services are restored, a precautionary boil order will be in effect. The water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress. Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe for domestic consumption.

Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least five minutes once water service is restored, until further notice.

For more information, click here.