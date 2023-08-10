The Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply has issued a precautionary boil order for all water users on Seventh Avenue, Seventh Avenue A and all residents from Seventh Avenue to Route 84 on 17th Street.

Water services have been disabled to affected residents. After services are restored, the water in the distribution system may be subject to bacteriological contamination, which can cause waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress. Residents will be alerted when bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe for domestic consumption.

All residents are asked to restrict their water usage until further notice. For more information, call the Village of Rapids City at (309) 496 – 2321. For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.