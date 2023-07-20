Rapids City has issued a precautionary boil order.

The boil order is effective immediately and affects all water users on Seventh Avenue A, Seventh Avenue and all residents from Seventh Avenue A to Route 84 on 17th Street. Water services have been disabled to all affected residents and all residents are asked to restrict their water consumption until further notice.

Once services are restored the water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which can cause waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress. Residents will be advised when the water is safe for domestic use after bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe.

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City Staff at (309) 496 – 2321. For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.