The Mississippi Valley Region of the Antique Auto Club of America rolled into the Isle Casino Hotel earlier this week.

Under sunny skies on Saturday, about 200 cars and motorcycles – some worth hundreds of thousands of dollars – gleamed while car enthusiasts took pictures and video of the rare vehicles while a team of judges awarded prizes.

Only 1,163 1958 Dodge Regal Lancers were produced. (photos by Linda Cook)

