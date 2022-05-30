A rare baby cross fox was brought in to Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab in Kewanee recently with a badly broken leg. The bone is sticking out, so they assume he was hit by a car. They hope that either setting the bone or surgery can help him, but donations are needed to cover the costs of his recovery. Donations may be made through their Facebook book page here or by calling (309) 540-9126. The fox is considered rare because it’s a cross between a red and a silver fox.

Austin Oaks Photography is offering a free 16×20 portrait from any of their wildlife images for the first three people to donate $200 or more to the fox’s recovery fund. Contact Austin Oaks Photography on Facebook to make arrangements to receive a portrait.