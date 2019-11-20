Rare meteor “outburst” possible Thursday night in Quad Cities

We’ve all heard of the various meteor showers that happen each year, right?

Well Thursday night could offer a glimpse of a rare meteor “outburst!”

Think of it as a meteor shower on an energy drink.

Rather than 10-20 meteors per hour, we could see a hundred “shooting stars” in about 15 minutes.

Here’s the thing though, it’s a short window that lasts less an hour and it should happen shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meteor shower is known as the Alpha Monocerotids and scientists believe this year could be a dazzling show!

Normally this show only offers a limited number of meteors. Certain years have offered these meteor outbursts though, and this could be one of those years!

Read more about it here: https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/possible-meteor-outburst-alpha-monocerotids-nov-21-22-2019

You’ll want to look to the E/SE sky…and we need to cross our fingers we get rid of the clouds in time. Skies will be cloudy for the majority of day Thursday but should be clearing late Thursday night. If skies stay cloudy, our chances of seeing the outburst go away completely.

