RATIFIED: UAW and Deere have a contract

After the UAW ratified an agreement with John Deere, a former picket area at John Deere Seeding was quiet Wednesday night (photo by Eric Olsen.)

The United Auto Workers ratified an agreement – which was tentative as of Friday – with John Deere on Wednesday evening.

A UAW source told Local 4 News on Wednesday night the approval vote was 61%.

A Deere spokesperson said operations will resume for the third shift Wednesday night.

The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify new six-year collective bargaining agreements that cover more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States, according to a news release from Deere.

“I’m pleased our highly skilled employees are back to work building and supporting the industry-leading products which make our customers more profitable and sustainable,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer for Deere, said in the release.

“John Deere’s success depends on the success of our people. Through our new collective bargaining agreements, we’re giving employees the opportunity to earn wages and benefits that are the best in our industries and are groundbreaking in many ways,” May said, “We have faith that, in return, our employees will find new and better ways to improve our competitiveness and transform the way our customers do their work. Together, our future is bright.”

