Terry Greenman lives at Lakewood Estates in northwest Davenport. He called the Local 4 News team last week about raw sewage that he says has been leaking in his yard since the beginning of April.

Greenman said he made calls to the City of Davenport and property manager, but the sewage remained and began causing health concerns for him and his family.

“My family is ill from all of this. Our suspicions have been confirmed by being seen in the ER, and it was documented it was due to chemical exposure,” said Greenman.

Greenman called Local 4 News earlier today with an update that the Scott County Health Department and Department of Natural Resources will stop by his home to look at the sewage leak.

We stopped by and spoke with DNR Environmental Specialist Josh Sobaski

“The complainant has kept in contact with the department that the issue has not been resolved, so we’re here to see what is going on and to see if we can help. Unfortunately, here at lot 31, we still have some raw sewage coming to the surface. We’re going to go ahead to do a bacteria sample here today and submit that to the state hygienic lab for an analysis,” said Sobaski.

He says that the bacteria test can take up to two weeks to get results. The Local 4 News Team also reached out to the property management. We have not heard back as of Monday evening.