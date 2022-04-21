Complaints about a raw sewage leak at a Quad-City mobile home community got the attention of investigators with Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources.

Terry Greenman, a resident of Lakewood Estates in northwest Davenport, called local 4 about the issue and said it’s been like this since around the beginning of April. He said he’s called the mobile home park’s maintenance team several times and reached out to the City of Davenport and the DNR. Greenman said he was told two privately owned pumps failed.

Local 4 News visited the property and saw large puddles between two of the homes and smelled some sewage. Local 4 contacted the offices of Lakewood Estates for comment but have not heard back. Local 4 News will follow up on this issue.