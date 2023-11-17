The Regional Development Authority on Friday announced its fall 2023 grants, totaling just over $2 million.

The RDA Board met on Nov. 16, 2023 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort and approved 70 grant payments, including two multi-cycle payments for a total of $2,005,0075. Among the biggest grants are:

A rendering of the Figge Art Museum’s “Evanescent Field” lighting project.

A rendering of the planned Main Street Landing in downtown Davenport, with an illuminated Figge Art Museum at left.

See a complete list of the new grants below.