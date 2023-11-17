The Regional Development Authority on Friday announced its fall 2023 grants, totaling just over $2 million.
The RDA Board met on Nov. 16, 2023 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort and approved 70 grant payments, including two multi-cycle payments for a total of $2,005,0075. Among the biggest grants are:
- $100,000 for The Landing in Bettendorf — a new waterpark, youth recreation center, and ice rink
- $100,000 for the Figge Art Museum’s “Evanescent Field,” extensive lighting the museum at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
- $100,000 for Project Renewal in Davenport, youth program expansion and renovations.
- $75,000 as part of $375,000 for the lighting at Davenport’s Main Street Landing.
- $75,000 as part of $225,000 for Center for Active Seniors, Inc., operations grant.
- $75,000 for River Bend Food Bank, closing the meal gap in Scott County.
- $75,000 for Vera French Foundation, for the new Vera French Clinic at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza.
- $67,000 for Hand in Hand capacity building.
See a complete list of the new grants below.