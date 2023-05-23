The Regional Development Authority has released a list of grants approved Tuesday at its board meeting.

In compliance with the Iowa Excursion Boat Gambling Act, the Regional Development Authority (RDA) is the non-profit license holder and Qualified Sponsoring Organization (QSO) for the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The RDA receives funds from Rhythm City Casino’s gaming operation to use in making community grants. Eligible grant recipients include qualified nonprofits, as well as qualified educational and governmental entities.

The RDA Board accepts grant applications in the spring and in the fall of each year.