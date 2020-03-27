RDA Board approves 10 grants, contributes a total of over $316,600 to local nonprofits in response to COVID-19

The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors approved 10 emergency grants Thursday morning to support local nonprofit organizations’ response to the pandemic.

A total of $215,680 was awarded.

Priorities were established by the RDA Board for efforts that would immediately help “flatten the curve” and assist in care for vulnerable populations.

The RDA Board also approved a $100,000 grant to the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund so that a total of $316,680 has been contributed to pandemic relief from RDA.

Agency Request RDA Grant Cafe On Vine (Food) $2,000 $2,000 St. Anthony Catholic Church (Food) $2,400 $2,400 One Eighty (Food and Household Relief) $18,980 $18,980 Quad City Veterans Outreach Center (Food and Vulnerable Population Care) $14,300 $14,300 Community Action of Eastern Iowa (Food) $30,000 $15,000 Community Health Care, Inc. (Curb-Side Health Care) $63,402 $33,000 Family Resources, Inc. (Vulnerable Population Care) $120,000 $25,000 Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (Vulnerable Population Care) $150,000 $30,000 River Bend Foodbank (Food) $100,880 $50,000 Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program – Alternative for Older Adults (Household Relief) $105,000 $25,000 $215,680

A decision to cancel the Spring 2020 Grants cycle was made several days ago with a goal to get dollars out more rapidly than RDA’s normal May funding distribution date. A small group of prior grantees that serve vulnerable populations was invited to apply for rapid response funds.

Instead of requiring separate grant applications from those agencies, RDA reviewed existing applications from the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Disaster Fund.

RDA CEO Matt Mendenhall stated, “This approach helped to save time for the nonprofits working on the frontline of this challenge. At the same time, this kind of alignment among funders helps to prioritize critical needs as they are identified by nonprofit leaders.”

RDA’s future granting capacity will depend on when Rhythm City Casino can reopen.

Further updates will be provided here.

Contributions to the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Fund can be made online or by contacting Anne Calder by email, dialing 563-326-2840 or mailing checks made out to: Quad Cities Community Foundation, Attn. Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722.