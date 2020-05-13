Re-socializing with people you haven’t seen in a while

Managers with the National Alliance on Mental Illness say you need to be careful socially when you’re trying to reconnect with people when we go back to life as normal.

An educator with the organization says the stress from the pandemic lock-down could affect the demeanor of people you haven’t seen in in a while. Comments and behavior you make toward people who normally would find acceptable might have a different response because of their experience during the crisis.

“If they’ve lost their job, or if they’ve had difficulty paying their bills and so forth, or moms at home not only trying to care for their children but trying to home school, there’s a whole wide variety of impact on people,” Laurie Edge, Education Coordinator at NAMI said. “And just getting back socially doesn’t necessarily make that impact go away.”

Edge recommends talking with people you trust if you are in one of those situations.