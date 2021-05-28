Reaction from the prosecutor, defense attorney, and juror in Mollie Tibbetts case

Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been found guilty for first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The jury returned their verdict around 1:15 p.m. on Friday and it was announced at 1:45 p.m.

During the trial, Cristhian Rivera told a story about two masked men holding him up at gunpoint and then claiming they murdered Mollie Tibbetts. That story going against his original account of what happened when he spoke to the police in 2018.

Closing arguments were Thursday and the prosecution disputed Rivera’s story about the two men.

The defense argued there wasn’t scientific evidence to prove Rivera did it, but the prosecution said there were three core elements for them to prove Rivera was guilty.

“The three core elements of our case had to do with surveillance video that captured his car right when Mollie ran through. the defendant’s confession at the sheriff’s office on the 21st of August, and synching all that up is Mollie’s blood being found in truck of the vehicle,” said Scott Brown, prosecution attorney.

As expected, the defense saying they will be filing an appeal of the case.

“We’re disappointed. we respect the jury’s verdict they took a lot of time to come to the verdict, said Chad Frese, defense attorney. “We wish it would have been different of course. they came to a decision and we respect that decision. We’ll weigh our options post-trial and go from there.”

Bo Reed, a juror from Davenport, said actually being a part of the trial was mentally taxing.

“On TV it’s a little bit more real-life, especially when it’s a little more local and it hit home, but we had to put the human aspect aside to really kind of go by the evidence and stuff like that to make our decision,” Reed said.

With that decision weighing heavily on his mind.

“This is someone’s life and then you’re also putting someone else’s life on trial so it was definitely very emotional, but once again you kind of put all those emotions aside to really kind of take a lot at all the evidence and stuff like that to kind of really make the case and the point,” he said.

Rivera will be held on no bond and sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on July 15 in Montezuma, Iowa.



