We are now into the new school year.

The changes announced Thursday at the state level in Illinois will now force schools to adjust plans they already spent a lot of the summer making to deal with the pandemic.

A mask mandate has been reinstated and all teachers from preschool to high school, as well as healthcare workers, will be required to get vaccinated.

Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin joined us on Local 4 News at 4 to go over these developments.