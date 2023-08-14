Mindy Smith-Pace has organized a read-in of banned books at Faye’s Field outside of the Bettendorf Public Library, a news release says.

A public read-in for banned books will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Faye’s Field, Bettendorf. Participants can bring banned books to share and read to demonstrate support for schools and libraries across Iowa, the release says.

Pace is the chair of the Scott County Central Committee Banned Book Club, which promotes reading of banned books in Scott County.

The read-in is in response of the banning of some books in Iowa. Smith-Pace asks people to bring banned books to read and share.

For more information, contact Smith-Pace at 563-650-1221.