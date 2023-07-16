The Davenport Public Library invites you to read to a dog!

Learning to read can be ruff, but QC CAN‘s (Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network) Reading Assistance Dogs are specially trained to help children improve their reading skills! The Reading Education Alliance of Dogs (READ) are registered therapy dogs who volunteer with their handlers as a team to visit libraries and schools around the Quad Cities and surrounding communities as reading companions for children.

Read to a Dog is Thursday, July 20, 5:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This program is free and great for kids of all ages to help to encourage healthy reading habits. For more information, click here.