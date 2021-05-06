Read to a Dog returns to Davenport Library

The Davenport Public Library is bringing back its Read to a Dog program at the Eastern Avenue Branch.

On Thursdays, May 20, June 17 and July 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., children can practice their reading skills as they read to one of the Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network’s (QC CAN) therapy dogs outside in the Story Circle.

QC CAN’s reading assistance dogs are specially trained, along with their handler, to provide an environment needed to help children improve their reading skills.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Eastern Avenue branch is located at 6000 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.

For more information, visit the Davenport Public Library website or call 563-326-7832.

To learn more about the QC CAN’s reading assistance dogs, visit this website.