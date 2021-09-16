Read to a Dog Thursday at Davenport Public Library

Reading can be “ruff” sometimes, but some special furry friends provide a captive audience at Read to a Dog Thursday evening at the Eastern branch of the Davenport Public Library.

This program utilizes QC CAN’s Reading Assistance Dogs, who are specially-trained, along with their handlers, to provide the environment needed to help children improve their reading skills!

Read to a Dog is Thursday, September 16, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library at 6000 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.

This program is hosted outdoors. In case of inclement weather, Read to a Dog will move indoors. Masks are required for all participants two and up, regardless of vaccination status at indoor programs, and the event is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. Click here or visit the Davenport Public Library’s Facebook page for updates.

