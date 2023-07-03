Starting Wednesday, July 5, the Moline Public Library will stop issuing fines for most overdue items. By removing late fees, the library is becoming part of a larger movement among libraries that ensures free, inclusive and equitable service for everyone.

“Moline Public Library strives to make our services accessible to all,” said Bryon Lear, Library Director. “We hope that eliminating fines for overdue materials will reduce barriers and encourage more people to use the library and check out without the fear of accumulating debt.”

A lack of fines doesn’t mean patrons can keep materials indefinitely. “All items will still have due dates and patrons are still expected to return items on time, out of respect for others,” said Lear. Cardholders will still be responsible for all items that are damaged or lost, or accounts sent to collections.

Fines will not be charged on most items checked out from the library, except for passes to local attractions ($5 per day), hotspots ($5 per day), and interlibrary loans ($1 per day). Library patrons will receive notices for overdue items, at seven days late (first notice) and 14 days late (second notice). Once items are 21 days overdue, patrons will be billed for replacement costs. These fines may be removed if the overdue items are returned in good condition. Items that are lost or damaged will still be charged. Cardholders at the Moline Public library are still subject to fees at other libraries when using them.

“If you haven’t been to the Moline Public Library in a long time, we welcome you back,” said Jennifer Christiansen, circulation coordinator. “We can accept returns of overdue books in good condition, renew your expired library card and give you a fresh start with your library account.”

For more information about fine free service, please visit or contact the Circulation Services Department at the Moline Public Library, (309) 524-2450. The library is located at 3210 41st Street in Moline.