Readers: Need a book fix? Try the library’s new recommendation service!

Looking for book recommendations? Try the new Davenport Public Library Book Fix service.

Join a librarian at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, for a run-through of how to use this new service and receive personalized recommendations. The free event is open to the public.

Registration is not required. This program will be held virtually using GoToMeeting. Information about how to join is listed below.

Join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/358228805

You can also dial in using your phone: +1 408-650-3123, access code 358-228-805

Keep up with the library’s virtual programming on its Virtual Branch Calendar of Events at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/calendar/virtual.

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.