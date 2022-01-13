Reading hits the road with Library2Go QC bookmobile

The Rock Island Public Library hit the road with new after school Library2Go bookmobile routes at Rock Island-Milan elementary schools.

According to a release, the new 3:00-4:00 p.m. stops alternate between schools every other week:

Red Route stops: Weeks of Jan. 10, 24, Feb. 7, 21*, March 7, 21, April 4, 18, May 2, 16, 30* Monday: Longfellow Elementary (this stop starts Jan. 24.) Tuesday: Ridgewood Elementary, Milan Thursday: Rock Island Center for Math & Science Friday: Denkmann Elementary *Due to holidays, no stops on February 21 or May 30. Gold Route stops: Weeks of Jan. 17, 31, Feb. 14, 28, March 14, 28, April 11, 25, May 9, 23 Monday: Frances Willard Elementary Tuesday: Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Milan Thursday: Earl Hanson Elementary Friday: Eugene Field Elementary Rock Island Public Library

The full list of Library2Go daily stops are as follows:

Mondays: St. George Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., 10 am to 11:30 am; Roe Aquarium Lot, 4422 11th St., 1:30 to 2:30 pm; and Martin Luther King Community Center, 9th St., 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Tuesdays: Hy-Vee in Milan, 201 10th Ave W, 10 am to 11:30 am; South Park Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., 1:30 to 2:30 pm; and Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Wednesdays: Rock Island Academy elementary, 930 14th St., 12:30 to 1:30 pm; Longview Park, 1300 17th St., 2:30 to 3:30 pm; and Advance Auto Parts Rock Island, 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Thursdays: Hy-Vee in Rock Island, 2930 18th Ave., 10 am to 11:30 am; Centennial Shelter Park, Big Island Rd, Milan, 1:30 to 2:30 pm; and Goodwill in Rock Island, 4664 44th St., 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Rock Island Public Library

The current routes will be in place through June 3.

Services offered by Library2Go include checking out materials, public Wi-Fi and the Rock Island Milan School 41 ROCKfi wireless signal for student use. Bookmobile patrons can also renew or apply for a Rock Island Public Library card, return items and pick up library material holds.

For more information, click here or call (309) 732-READ.