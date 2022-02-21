This morning, to celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first complete series of United States President bobbleheads – including Ronald Reagan, whose boyhood home was in Dixon, Ill., and who also lived in Monmouth and Galesburg.

The series includes all 45 United States Presidents on bases that feature a replica of the White House, and each bobblehead is individually numbered to the year that the president was elected. The bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, a news release says.

The collection also includes George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Johnson, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John. F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

“We’re excited to release this complete collection of bobbleheads featuring all 45 U.S. Presidents to celebrate Presidents’ Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

For information about prices and ordering, visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store here.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.