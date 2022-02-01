Mel Foster Co. has announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards, a news release says.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through the third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Mel Foster Co. has become a highly preferred real estate company by top-performing agents and staff dedicated to helping clients buy or sell a home. The company utilizes a team approach that reinforces the family atmosphere at the offices. A commitment to supporting fellow family-owned businesses that help build strong communities is one of the core values that agents and staff regularly state as a reason they continue working at Mel Foster Co.

“Recognition as a Top Workplace is a credit to our agents and staff who support and encourage each other,” said Lynsey Engels, president – real estate brokerage. “The people of Mel Foster Co. make the company a great place to work. It is an honor for the company to be recognized by our agents and staff during the unique challenges of the last two years.”

For more information about Mel Foster Co., visit here. Founded in 1921, Mel Foster Co. is a real estate leaders in the Quad Cities region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.