Reba McEntire is coming to the Vibrant Arena March 18!

She’s extending her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour after a string of sold-out stops. The tour announced 14 additional dates for spring 2023, featuring special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. The spring shows will kick off March 9 in Jacksonville and conclude at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, marking Reba’s first time playing the iconic venue.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. For tickets and additional information, click here.