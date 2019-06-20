Receding floodwaters reveal months’ worth of repairs

Davenport public works crews are getting their first look at some of the worst damage from the flood.

Flood water ripped apart the causeway leading to Credit Island. The parks director tells Local 4 News they are still inspecting the damage, but he estimates repairs will take up to two months.

Public works director Nicole Gleason says they are looking at ways to make flood-prone roads more durable. That could include creating culverts and bridges on roads like the causeway.

“We don’t have any final solutions yet, but we have a list of those things such as Credit Island Causeway that we will be targeting for more investigation and grant fund applications,” Gleason said.

Gleason said flooding also damaged South Concord Street.