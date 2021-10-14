Receive a gift card for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

United Way of Muscatine and Muscatine County Public Health are offering an incentive for those getting their first COVID-19 vaccine.
They say anyone who receives their first vaccination at their upcoming clinic will also receive a $25 gift card.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon Street, Muscatine.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for free on a walk-in basis with no insurance necessary.
An ID is required.
Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Dinner will be provided by Izalco.
Transportation is available to anyone in need of a ride. Contact Nichole at United Way of Muscatine at 563-263-5963 for more information.
For questions about the clinic, or the vaccine, contact Muscatine County Public Health at 563-263-0122.