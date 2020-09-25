Recent armed robberies have some store clerks nervous about customers masking up

As public health officials have called for us to mask up during Covid-19, it can make store clerks nervous.

Local 4 has covered three armed robberies at stores in the last 10 days.

Two of them involved a Papa John’s and Pizza Hut held up in the same night. The suspects had masks on, making it harder to identity them.

The assistant manager of Fruit Fixer in Bettendorf tells us, having less ability to see who’s coming in the store, does make him a little anxious.

We’ve also spoken to employees of several convenience store locations in the Quad Cities who tell us, faces covered up make them nervous as well.

